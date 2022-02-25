Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $580.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $605.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

