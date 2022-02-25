Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 264 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

