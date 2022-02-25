Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Earnings Results

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Personalis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Personalis stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 545,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,629. The company has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.