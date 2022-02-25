PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.91

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 377393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

PetroShale Company Profile (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

