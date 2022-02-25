PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.