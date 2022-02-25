PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
PGTI stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
