Philip D. Fracassa Sells 5,000 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $64.22 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $49,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $29,661,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

