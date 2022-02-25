Philip G. Gaglia Sells 1,921 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FIBK stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at $243,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

