Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.25. 97,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,781. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. The company has a market cap of $163.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

