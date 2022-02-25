Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 50744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $133,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,348,000 after buying an additional 202,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Photronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 356,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 65,585 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,097 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

