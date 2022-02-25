PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.89

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 21940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total transaction of C$209,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,124,208.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,357 shares of company stock valued at $269,759.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

