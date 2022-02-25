PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFN opened at $8.76 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

