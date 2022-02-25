PIN (PIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.27 or 0.06835330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,872.67 or 0.99955138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047705 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.