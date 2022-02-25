Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ping Identity updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,857. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PING. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 849,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 328,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 566,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 254,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

