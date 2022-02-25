Piper Sandler Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $66.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $14,403,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

