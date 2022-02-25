Piper Sandler Trims Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price to $75.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

