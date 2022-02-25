Pizza 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Pizza has a market cap of $373,256.29 and $1.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

