Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Shares of POLY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. 236,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,425. Plantronics has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

POLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Plantronics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

