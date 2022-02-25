Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $585.18

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.18 ($7.96) and traded as high as GBX 651 ($8.85). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 639.50 ($8.70), with a volume of 789,187 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTEC. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.25) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.25) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 592 ($8.05).

Get Playtech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 676.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 587.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.