Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Wabash National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in Wabash National by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wabash National by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNC stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

