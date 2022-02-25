Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arconic were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Arconic stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

