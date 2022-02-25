Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,595 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cerus were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after acquiring an additional 719,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 354,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 210,867 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 302,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,581,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERS stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

