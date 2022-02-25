Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 493 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

