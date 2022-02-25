Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,459 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 195.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DMC Global by 387.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DMC Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a market cap of $657.25 million, a PE ratio of 390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

