Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NYSE:CWT opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

