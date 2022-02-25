Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NYSE VAPO opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

