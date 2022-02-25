Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.
PCOM opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Points International has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.77 million, a PE ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.
About Points International (Get Rating)
Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
