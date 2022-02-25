Points International (TSE:PTS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.44

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.44 and traded as high as C$23.52. Points International shares last traded at C$23.26, with a volume of 1,800 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on Points International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.40 million and a PE ratio of -98.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.28.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

