Populous Price Down 6% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Populous coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $447,916.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00036127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00109208 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

