Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Trading Down 3.4%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $16.11. 1,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.