POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Shares Up 17.8%

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY – Get Rating) shot up 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. 64,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 96,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.08.
About POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY)
