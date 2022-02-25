PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after purchasing an additional 212,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 217,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,353,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,860,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 2,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,251. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

