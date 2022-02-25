PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,434,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $137.71 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

