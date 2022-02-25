PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in PPL by 371.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PPL by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PPL by 7.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.