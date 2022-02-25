PPL (NYSE:PPL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $22.00 price target on the stock. PPL traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 61738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in PPL by 371.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PPL by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PPL by 7.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

