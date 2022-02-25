Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $51.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $52.30 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $219.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $224.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $246.60 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $258.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

