Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

VDE stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,720. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $97.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

