Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.01. 1,522,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,978,414. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

