Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Privia Health Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

PRVA opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,115 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

