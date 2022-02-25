Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PROC. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PROC stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19. Procaps Group S.A has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter valued at $3,344,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procaps Group S.A by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 177,974 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter valued at $458,000. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

