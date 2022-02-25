Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.86. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on PROC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

