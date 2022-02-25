PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.73, but opened at $31.75. PROG shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 22,439 shares traded.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Get PROG alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PROG by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PROG by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PROG by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.