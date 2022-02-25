ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $11.67. ProPetro shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 14,771 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProPetro by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ProPetro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in ProPetro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.