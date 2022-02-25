ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.80 and last traded at $119.20. Approximately 10,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 662,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

