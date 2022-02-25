Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PROV opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

