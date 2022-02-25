Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Carvana by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carvana by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

