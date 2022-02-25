Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,934. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.08 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.