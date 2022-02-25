Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.68. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.