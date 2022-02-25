Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,442 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 673,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,330,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

