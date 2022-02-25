Pulmatrix Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 1st (NASDAQ:PULM)

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 4,706,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,432. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PULM. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 68.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

