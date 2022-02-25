Pulmatrix Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 1st (NASDAQ:PULM)

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 4,706,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,432. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PULM. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.