PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to post $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.65. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.91. 16,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.